Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Holdings Reduced by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,855 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,539,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

