Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 73,656 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 290.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,656 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 626.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 8,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.