Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 9.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.41. 1,728,729 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

