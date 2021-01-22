Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 5,824 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.78. 107,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,499. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

