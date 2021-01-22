Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post $555.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.05 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $482.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.