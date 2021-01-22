Centric Cash One Day Volume Tops $115,145.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $139,537.47 and $115,145.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046634 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 976,186,326 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

