Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,528.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,528 ($19.96) and last traded at GBX 1,457.10 ($19.04), with a volume of 92270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,426 ($18.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 770.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.87.

In other Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) news, insider Richard Preston sold 29,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £25,181.25 ($32,899.46).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

