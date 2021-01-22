CertiK 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31.64 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and $31.64 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One CertiK token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,906,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,342,711 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

