CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $68.63. 562,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 414,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,863.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 598,668 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CEVA by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CEVA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CEVA by 899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

