Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $22.26 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $22.26 or 0.00067548 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.95 billion and approximately $4.38 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00580349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.45 or 0.04332224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,009,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

