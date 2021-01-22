ChainX (PCX) Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $52.51 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00020364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00121450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00270534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038602 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

