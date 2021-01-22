Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

