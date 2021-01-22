Charter Communications (CHTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $650.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.91. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.