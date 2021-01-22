ChartEx Reaches Market Cap of $180,390.21 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. ChartEx has a market cap of $180,390.21 and $17,221.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00278776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040164 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

