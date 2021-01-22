Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

CKPT opened at $3.73 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $253.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

