Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) traded down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.26. 1,153,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,036,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $323.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 306,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.