Chelverton Growth Trust (CGW.L) (LON:CGW) Trading 3.6% Higher

Chelverton Growth Trust (CGW.L) (LON:CGW)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 3,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The company has a market cap of £1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

About Chelverton Growth Trust (CGW.L) (LON:CGW)

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

