Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Hits New 52-Week High at $553.44

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $553.44 and last traded at $553.21, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

