Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Hits New 52-Week High at $553.44

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $553.44 and last traded at $553.21, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.36.
In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.