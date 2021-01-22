Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 1.1%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.60. 19,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 29,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.17. The stock has a market cap of C$254.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.00.

Get Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) alerts:

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the Metates project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.