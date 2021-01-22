Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

