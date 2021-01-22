Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.