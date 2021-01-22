Chevron (CVX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CVX opened at $92.01 on Friday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

