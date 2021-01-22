CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Trading 6.8% Higher

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.30. 424,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 265,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

