Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.29 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $107.00 million and $49.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00568970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.28 or 0.04198383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016480 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.