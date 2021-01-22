Chimpion Price Hits $2.72 on Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $86.26 million and approximately $885,728.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00008319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00573660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.57 or 0.04266883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016559 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.