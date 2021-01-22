China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Down 7.1%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.68. 1,641,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,182,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.41.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 240.91% and a negative net margin of 185.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.
About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
