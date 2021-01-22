ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Shares Gap Up to $26.84

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $29.47. ChoiceOne Financial Services shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 421 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

