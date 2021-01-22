Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.0305

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Chromia has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $3.43 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00570789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.05 or 0.04147806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016242 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

