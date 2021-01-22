Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $2.74 on Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $127,512.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00008117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

