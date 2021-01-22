Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.0966 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $113,897.47 and approximately $3,751.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

