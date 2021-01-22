Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.85

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 1393422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

