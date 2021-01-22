CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of BOS stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,843. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.59 and a 52-week high of C$26.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$484.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

