Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

CI stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $223.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.54. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

