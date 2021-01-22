Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $10.51. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 752,228 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

