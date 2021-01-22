Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.28. Cineplex shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 6,565 shares trading hands.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

