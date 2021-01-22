Cipher Core Token Market Cap Hits $250.36 Million (CIPHC)

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Cipher Core Token token can currently be bought for approximately $33.94 or 0.00104816 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher Core Token has a total market cap of $250.36 million and $14,506.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher Core Token has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000929 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00328691 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00024616 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Cipher Core Token Profile

Cipher Core Token is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,376,499 tokens. Cipher Core Token’s official website is www.cipher-core.com

Buying and Selling Cipher Core Token

Cipher Core Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

