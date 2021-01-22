CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

CIT Group has raised its dividend payment by 129.5% over the last three years.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 722,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,549. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.