Citadel (CTL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $21,463.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

