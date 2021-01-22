Citadel (CTL) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Citadel has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $21,556.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars.

