Citigroup Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

