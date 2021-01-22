Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 8.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $151,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,821,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,053,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

