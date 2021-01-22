Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Shares Down 1.4%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50. Approximately 4,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

