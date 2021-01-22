Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.25

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.25 and traded as high as $20.52. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 27,432 shares.

CZNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $342,774.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $64,236. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

