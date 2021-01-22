Civitas 24-Hour Volume Hits $70.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 146% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $69,085.77 and approximately $70.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,914,868 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

