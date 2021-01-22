CL King Increases Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Price Target to $75.00

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its target price hoisted by CL King from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CL King’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MTX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.