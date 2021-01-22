CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 11%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $27.96. 4,577,098 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,864,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $670.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 5.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

