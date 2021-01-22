ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,921 shares during the period. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF comprises about 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 21.06% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

