Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $442.93 million, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $55,003.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

