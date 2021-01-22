Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%.
Shares of CLFD stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $442.93 million, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $34.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
