ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Up 14.1%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price shot up 14.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.83. 490,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 89,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at $15,280,894.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,395 shares of company stock valued at $154,082. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

