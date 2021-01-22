Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

